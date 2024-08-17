KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Singular Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

