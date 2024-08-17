KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on KKR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

