JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.29 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.