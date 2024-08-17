Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
ISDAY remained flat at $52.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
