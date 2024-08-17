Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY remained flat at $52.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.