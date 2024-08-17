Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY remained flat at $52.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.