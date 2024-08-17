iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 18780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.