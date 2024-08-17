iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 18780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

