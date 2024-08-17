iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,540,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,528,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

