Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XSHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,343 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

