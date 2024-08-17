Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
KBWD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 141,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,148. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
