Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 176 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

