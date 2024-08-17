Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

