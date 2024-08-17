Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO Sells $230,563.20 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RB Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBA opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.