Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $91,230.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.