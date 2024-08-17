Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 430.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.