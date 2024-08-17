Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BL
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.