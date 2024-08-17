Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases $145,486.04 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc bought 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $11.60 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 187.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 855,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

