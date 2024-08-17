Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 25th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 416.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 416.7%.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

