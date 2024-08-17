iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on iA Financial
iA Financial Price Performance
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,841 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.