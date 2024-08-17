iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$99.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.12. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$102.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,841 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

