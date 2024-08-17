Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE:HPP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

