HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

ESPR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $371.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

