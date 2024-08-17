Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading Down 7.4%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 20,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.