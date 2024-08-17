Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

