Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 10.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $78,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 455,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 17,947 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.