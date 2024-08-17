Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOSS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,093,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 856,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

