Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

