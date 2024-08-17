Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a £220 ($280.90) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($271.96) to £207 ($264.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.02) to £175.89 ($224.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £197.22 ($251.82).

LON:FLTR opened at £160.20 ($204.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of £179.80 ($229.57). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £157.01. The stock has a market cap of £28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,752.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

