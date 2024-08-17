First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 28,014 shares.The stock last traded at $123.64 and had previously closed at $121.92.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
