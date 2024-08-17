Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 797,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

