Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $763,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $339,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UFEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

