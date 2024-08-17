Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 452,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 429,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 834,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,553. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

