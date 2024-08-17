Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,444 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. 176,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

