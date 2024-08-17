Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 547,132 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 10,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

