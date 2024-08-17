Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,654. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

