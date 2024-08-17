Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.