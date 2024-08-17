Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,499 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

