Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

