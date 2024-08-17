EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,669,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,160 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.