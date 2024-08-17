Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

