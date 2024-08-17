Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $366,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

