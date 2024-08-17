Daiwa America Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Hold

Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

