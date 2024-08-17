CuriosityStream Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and have sold 88,161 shares valued at $93,451. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

