CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $629,092.51 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $629,092.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,803.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $315.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $321.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

