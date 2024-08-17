CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 5.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 7,374,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,207,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

