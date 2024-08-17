Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.50.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TSE CPH opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 7.96.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
