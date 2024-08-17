Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.50.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE CPH opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 7.96.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.