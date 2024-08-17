Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

