CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of CVM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 348,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,306. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

