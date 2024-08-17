BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 24,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,026. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About BurgerFi International
