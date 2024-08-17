Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,479,000 after buying an additional 479,209 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.