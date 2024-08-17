Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

