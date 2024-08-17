Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

