Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus Labs International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MSL)

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus Labs International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05).

Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65.

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

