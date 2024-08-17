Brokerages Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target at $7.25

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

QIPT opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth $50,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

See Also

